Etro launches limited capsule in collaboration with Harris Reed

Italian brand Etro has revealed a limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with London-based designer, Harris Reed.

The line consists of silk genderless blouses created using archival fabrics, honouring Reed’s commitment to upcycling, an element consistent within their luxury brand. Two styles make up the capsule, formed with voluminous shapes, sleeve details and a pussy bow, placed either on the back or the front, referencing the young designer’s signature feature.

Recycled materials used are ornamented in colourful paisley and floral prints, each taken from Etro’s deadstock archive. Silhouettes are inspired by past Harris Reed garments, worn by the likes of Ezra Miller and Troye Sivan.

Image: Etro x Harris Reed

In a release, the designer said on the collection: “I am extraordinarily excited for people to see these pieces, as they are completely one of a kind and a very limited run of each, which I feel, is part of the beauty of demi-couture due to its intimate buying format. I hope this brings a new way of looking at luxury fashion, not only in the way of gender and fluidity but also the idea of upcycling and the beauty behind it.”

Reed has favoured this upcycled technique before, with past projects that have also centred around challenging the perceptions of masculine and feminine. Their most recent London Fashion Week presentation, ‘Found’, propelled their interest in this field further, showcasing a whole line of garments made from upcycled pieces found in Oxfam charity shops.

Image: Etro x Harris Reed

Their impact on the industry has not gone unnoticed, as Reed continues to dress high-profile figures in their wares, including long-time collaborator Harry Styles, who has sported a number of Harris Reed looks during his world tour.

Creative director of Etro, Veronica Etro, also recognised the designer’s message, stating: “Harris is a young and talented designer that conveys wonderful messages with their work and I was happy to have the chance to mix our textile research and archival fabrics with his innovative approach and taste.

“Moreover, I love the idea of giving a new life to archival fabrics by transforming them into exclusive ‘one-of-a-kind’ creations.”

The Harris Reed x Etro limited capsule is now available on Etro’s official website and at Matches Fashion.

Image: Etro x Harris Reed

Image: Etro x Harris Reed