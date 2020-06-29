Etro to host co-ed show in Milan

For the upcoming Milan Digital Fashion Week from July 14 to 17, taking place of the usual Milan Fashion Week, Etro will be presenting a physical co-ed show. The show will feature the brand's men's spring 2021 collection and women's resort 2021 collections. The collection will be presented on July 15 at the Milan Four Season's Hotel. The news was reported by WWD.

“We decided to organize a physical runway show to telegraph a strong message of positivity, which is something that the fashion industry and Milan definitely need,” said Etro men’s creative director Kean Etro in a statement to WWD. “I think that after the lockdown, we are all learning to live our lives in a different way, immersing ourselves in a new reality that enables us, following specific instructions, to stay alive. I think the same needs to be done by the fashion industry, which, in keeping with the current situation and in observance of the safety measures, has to find a new normality.”

Etro plans to have a smaller audience than usual for its show, which would make sense given not only health precautions and social distancing measures, but also due to travel restrictions. Etro is also taking a new approach to streamlining its collections in response to a changing retail world after coronavirus. The brand plans to scale down the amount of product produced, produce more carryover pieces, and avoid steep discounting.

The co-ed runway show will be livestreamed by both Etro's digital channels and Camera Della Moda's. In addition to Etro, Dolce & Gabbana is also expected to host a physical runway show on July 15. An official schedule for Milan Digital Fashion Week has yet to be released.

photo: via etro.com