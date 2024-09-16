Etro to live broadcast runway show via Apple Vision Pro

Italian luxury label Etro is set to become the “world’s first fashion house” to broadcast a live runway show via the Apple Vision Pro headset. For a select group of guests, the device will serve as the platform for viewing the brand’s upcoming Milan show, scheduled to take place during the city’s fashion week on September 18.

Those selected will attend the Etro show from a secondary location in Milan, where they will watch the runway in an immersive setting while wearing the headsets provided by the brand. Top Etro clients in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the US will also be able to view the event while using the headsets.

The collaboration will continue following the show, with the Apple headsets to remain in international Etro stores, allowing customers to relive the show, as well as additional digital content, at a later date. It must be noted that the Apple Vision Pro is currently in limited use and has not yet officially been launched in Italy, making Etro’s partnership with Apple fairly exclusive.

It builds on the brand’s ongoing emphasis on the digital landscape, with it previously taking part in Metaverse Fashion Week, March 2022, where it was also possible to view Etro looks in an online setting during the event. Etro doubled down on this digitalisation with the unveiling of an AI campaign for its SS24 collection. Here, AI-generated models sported looks for the line amid otherworldly backdrops.