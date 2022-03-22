Etro to showcase in Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion Week

Etro has confirmed that it will participate in the first Metaverse Fashion Week on the Decentraland platform with a fashion show and virtual pop-up store.

The Italian brand will stage a virtual catwalk show on March 25 within Decentraland’s digital Luxury Fashion District featuring 20 looks from its new Liquid Paisley gender-fluid capsule range, which is a contemporary take on one of the house's most iconic codes in a vibrant palette of fresh and joyful shades.

In addition, Etro will host the label’s first virtual pop-up store, allowing customers to purchase its ready-to-wear and accessories by landing directly on etro.com or to customise their avatars with collection items.

Veronica Etro, creative director of the women's collection at Etro, said in a statement: "I decided to release the new Liquid Paisley Capsule through a completely new and inclusive runway dimension, right in the metaverse, where everything is possible.

“This is a powerful message from Etro: a collection without gender boundaries in a fashion show that will be accessible to everyone. Etro has always epitomised the spirit of travel and for us this will be a new journey into the magic of the metaverse."

Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion Week runs from March 24 to 27 and is free to access, people just need to create their own avatar on the platform. Other fashion brands taking part include Tommy Hilfiger, Paco Rabanne, Peter Dundas, Nicholas Kirkwood and Elie Saab.