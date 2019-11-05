Eva Chen collaborates with childrenswear brand Janie and Jack

Instagram's director of fashion partnerships Eva Chen has embarked on a new creative journey in childrenswear design. The fashion executive and style influencer has teamed with the Gap Inc.-owned childrenswear label Janie and Jack for a limited edition collaboration.

Inspired by Chen's recently released children's book, "Juno Valentine and the Fantastic Fashion Adventure," the Janie and Jack collection features over 50 pieces of clothing, swimsuits, shoes and accessories.

This is the second collaboration between Chen and Janie and Jack. The two parties first joined forces following the release of Chen's first Juno Valentine book, "Juno Valentine and the Magical Shoes," which was published in 2018.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with Janie and Jack again for our second Juno Valentine collection,” Chen said in a statement. “Writing the second book was an adventure, and seeing the clothes come to life at the hands of Janie and Jack’s talented design team has been a thrill! My personal favorites are the deliciously fluffy tulle dresses—they’ll be on every girl’s wish list—and the bandana print puffer.”

The collection is available in sizes for children 3-6 months through 12 years old, with prices ranging from 16 to 159 dollars. Parents can shop the collection now at Janie and Jack stores nationwide and through the brand's e-commerce site.

“Eva brings a fun, fashion-forward point of view, and as a mother of two young children, she understands what kids like to wear," stated Shelly Walsh, Janie and Jack's SVP and general manager. "The new collection is a thoughtful balance of iconic fashion design and kid-friendly sensibility.”

Image: Eva Chen