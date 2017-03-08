Eva Longoria debuts fashion line

Actress Eva Longoria has officially launched her debut fashion line in partnership with Sunrise Brands with a collection that she describes as a “reflection of my own lifestyle” featuring everything from dresses to denim.

“I created a line that not only fits women's bodies but fits women's lifestyles and personalities,” explains Longoria. “If a woman is comfortable in what she's wearing, she's going to have confidence and feel empowered.”

The spring Eva Longoria Collection reflects the actresses personal style and features a variety of styling details including fit and flare, body-con, peplum, and A-line shapes in dresses, blouse silhouettes with dramatic necklines and sleeve details, fitting denim with power-sculpting features, novelty fashion knits, statement tee's and wear to work separates.

Longoria added: “My ultimate goal was to create a versatile line that could be made available at a great price point. Whether you love dresses, denim, or something you can wear “from work to wine” this collection has something for every woman.”

The collection offers a wide range of sizing from XS-XXL and 0-18, with some styles available in petite sizing, with prices ranging from 39.00 to 159 dollars.

Gerard Guez, chairman and founder of Sunrise Brands, added: "Eva is the best partner we could have asked for. She is an intelligent entrepreneur and spokesperson whose talents span from design and style, to acting and producing.

“Her ability to connect with her audience in an authentic way makes her relatable to all. I have the utmost confidence that Eva's sensitivity to detail and design aesthetic in combination with Sunrise Brands' expertise will bring success in this market.”

Images: courtesy of Eva Longoria Collection