Ever Evolving Talks 2019: Blockchain, sustainability and Gen Z

Denim manufacturer Calik Denim was in Amsterdam at the end of October to host the second edition of its Ever Evolving Talks, an event bringing together fashion professionals, experts and fans to discuss the future of denim, with topics spanning transparency, blockchain, high-tech innovations and the new Gen-Z consumer. Here are FashionUnited’s highlights from the event.

Consumer trend expert Matt Britton kicked off the event, talking about the growing role of the Millenial and Gen Z consumers and brands’ need to keep up with them. “Large companies are moving to cities to be closer to their consumers and the young consumers want to be the CEO of themselves,” he said. “GEN Z is everything GEN Y had and more, they are the most sophisticated consumer ever.” One of the key trends of the young consumer is their rejection of ownership. “Owning cars, music or clothing is nowhere near as appealing as accessing those things, because this generation wants to be fleet of foot, they don’t like being tied down to something,” said Britton. Their dreams are no longer about settling down, which is reflected in the explosive growth of the sharing economy and the increasing shift towards an access over ownership model - a model that according to Britton “gives them choice, less overhead and more flexibility and for companies it creates tremendous growth margin profiles and recurring revenue.”

Founder and CEO of digital platform Provenance, Jessi Baker, spoke about the role of blockchain in revolutionary transparency across entire supply chains. “Fundamentally there is a lot of exploitation in opaque supply chains - we believe that sunlight is the best disinfectant,” she said. “It’s time to open up information about where products come from, who created them and from what.”

Another advantage of blockchain is cutting down on excessive waste within the fashion industry, according to Baker. “If you don’t know what a material thing is you are likely to just put it in the bin, which seems to be happening quite a lot in the fashion industry; sometimes with things that haven’t even been sold,” she said “Today we buy products often on price function and often we are seeing that that’s not enough. Increasingly people are looking for more information on the impact behind the product and making sure it does align with their values.”

This is becoming increasingly important to younger generations, such as Gen Z who are playing an active role in the conversation about climate change and its effect on the environment. They are only going to keep asking more questions and wanting more transparency so companies should make this a priority if they want to remain relevant. “We believe every product should come with accessible, trustworthy information about the origin, journey and impact,” said Baker. “We use tech to enable brands to make their supply chains and impact transparent with integrity. If materials are unknown and unvalued, they are wasted.”