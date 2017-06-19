Ever Lane shoe sees waitlist of 28,000

If you thought the waiting list for the Hermès Birkin bag was ridiculous, it probably just found a rival in the shoe market. Everlane's The All Day pump currently has a waitlist of 28,000.

The shoe has become incredibly popular because of its comfortable heel, soft leather and simple model. The design is based on a ballet shoe, and the block heel is just the perfect size without putting too much strain on the foot.

New colors will be launching in mid-July. The heels are a price point of 145 dollars.

In 5 days we'll be launching the most comfortable heels worldwide. ????????#DayCollection A post shared by Everlane (@everlane) on Apr 5, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

The success of these heels dispels the idea that the market for high heels is suffering. It's not a matter of women not wanting heels anymore, or just foregoing them for sneakers and athletic shoes. Women want heels that are comfortable.

In 2016, Mintel reported that 37 percent of women in the United Kingdom who bought shoes elected for trainers, versus 33 percent who elected for heels. Mintel also reported that 59 percent of women preferred to wear flat shoes, compared to 12 percent who wanted to wear heels.