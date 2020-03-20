Everlane donates Human collection profits to Feed America

The fashion industry is striking back at the coronavirus. While retailers globally are facing the effects of the current pandemic in store closures and economic upheaval, brands are still finding ways to join the effort in repairing damages.

Everlane has just announced that it will donate all profits from its 100 Percent Human collection to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. This fund provides support to communities impacted by the pandemic using Feeding America's network of 200 food banks across the U.S.

100 Percent Human is among Everlane's more accessible collections, with pricing ranging from 25 dollars for T-shirts to 48 dollars for sweatshirts. The unisex collection was originally launched in 2017 to support human rights through the ACLU. Pieces in the collection are made from cotton with the text "100 percent human" printed on them.

Since the effects of coronavirus have hit the U.S. market, Everlane has been offering consumers sales through its online store, despite previously having followed a policy of no sales. It will offer a new promotion each week for the foreseeable future.

