Everlast names ambassador to “spearhead” brand

Everlast Worldwide, the world’s leading manufacturer, marketer and licensor of boxing, MMA and fitness equipment and apparel, has announced a two-year equipment deal with Featherweight boxing star Carl Frampton, as it looks to enhance brand recognition in the UK.

The move will see Frampton becoming an Everlast global ambassador, with a focus on spearheading Everlast’s brand progression in the UK market through content generation and brand marketing initiatives to inspire the next generation of champions.

Luke Smith, Everlast’s brand and sports marketing manager for UK and Europe, said in a press release: “Carl is a fantastic ambassador not only for the sport of boxing but also within society. His dedication, integrity and character mirror Everlast’s values and we’re all excited to get started.”

Chris Zoller, vice president of marketing and product development for Everlast, added: “Carl is a star in and outside the ring. He epitomises the values of Everlast and is one of the best and most recognisable fighters in the sport. We can’t wait to work more closely with Carl to continue building his fanbase and brand profile over the coming years.”

Everlast has been in boxing since 1910 and has been used by legendary champions Jack Dempsey and Sugar Ray Robinson to current superstars Benson Henderson and Deontay Wilder. Based in Manhattan, Everlast’s products are sold across more than 75 countries and 6 continents.

