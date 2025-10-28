Everything to know about the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) is gearing up for the next edition of its Fashion Awards, an annual night honouring both next generation and trailblazing US designers and creatives.

The 2025 edition of the gala will take place the evening of November 3, on which it will return to the American Museum of Natural History’s Hall of Ocean Life for the third time. A star-studded guest list of celebrities and industry leaders will descend on the venue to celebrate American design talent.

This occasion will mark the fourth consecutive year Amazon Fashion will serve as the presenting partner, while Google Shopping will continue to support the American Emerging Designer of the Year Award.

Actress and singer Teyana Taylor has been selected to serve as the host of the gala, with a slew of other famed faces to also be on hand to present the awards.

Teyana Taylor at Saint Laurent's SS26 show. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Here is everything you need to know about this year’s nominations and honourees.

Award nominees

The 2025 nominees for American Womenswear Designer of the Year are Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera; Rachel Scott for Diotima; Daniella Kallmeyer for Kallmeyer; Ralph Lauren; and Tory Burch.

The American Menswear Designer of the Year nominees are Mike Amiri for Amiri; Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta for Eckhaus Latta; Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row; Thom Browne; and Willy Chavarria.

The nominees for American Accessory Designer of the Year are Ana Khouri; Catherine Holstein for Khaite; Raul Lopez for Luar; Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row; and Tory Burch.

For the Google Shopping American Emerging Designer of the Year, the nominees are Taylor Thompson for 5000; Ashlynn Park for Ashlyn; Julian Louie for Aubero; Bernard James; and Colleen Allen.

Pieter Mulier (left) and Osman Ahmed, Fashion Features Director of i-D Magazine (right). Credits: Fille Roelants

Pieter Mulier, the creative director of Alaïa has already been named International Designer of the Year. Donatella Versace, meanwhile, has been selected for the Positive Change Award, recognising the designer for her "advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community, and her support of young talents”.

Honourees

Rapper-turned-designer A$AP Rocky will be presented with the Fashion Icon award. The honour follows a solid, fashion-centric year for the public figure, who had become the first-ever creative director of Ray-Ban earlier in 2025, after already being a long-time collaborator of sportswear giant Puma. Rocky also made his Paris Fashion Week debut last year with his AWGE brand, through which he further collaborates with the likes of JW Anderson and Marine Serre.

Hiphop artist A$AP Rocky named creative director of Ray-Ban. Credits: Ray-Ban.

Jerry Lorenzo, founder of luxury streetwear brand Fear of God, will be honoured with the fourth annual Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion. In a statement, Steven Kolb said that since Lorenzo founded Fear of God in 2013, the designer “has upended traditional ways of brand building through his innovative approach, addressing fashion and sports while building a community with cultural resonance”.

Other honourees for this edition of the Fashion Awards include Ralph Rucci, who will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award; Cynthia Rowley, the recipient of the Founder’s Award in honour of Eleanor Lambert; and W Magazine’s Sara Moonves, who was selected for the Media Award in honour of Eugenia Sheppard.