Evlox and Recover enter three-year partnership to promote circular textile technologies

Denim manufacturer Evlox and materials science company Recover signed a three-year agreement with the collaborative goal to advocate innovative technologies that drive the transition towards a circular textiles industry.

Evlox will further commit by implementing Recover’s recycled cotton fibre in its denim products, which is created from textile waste and produced with “minimal environmental impact”, as explained in the release.

The agreement is in line with the denim brand’s intention to offer more sustainable products, move towards a more circular business model and fulfil its 2025’s corporate social responsibility program objectives.

A first collection in the frame of this collaboration including Recover’s recycled fibres made in Spain will launch this month and will be called Re-Iconics by Evlox.

Jamie Lloréns, CEO at Evlox, said: “We are proud to contribute towards making textile circularity a reality, and we believe that innovation is the key for a competitive and sustainable fashion industry in the future. For that reason, we continue to seek new sustainable solutions, whether through partners, processes or materials, that helps us to achieve new fibres from recycled textiles.”