Ex-Bonmarche chief Helen Connolly to join New Look

The board of New Look Retail Holdings Ltd has announced that Roger Wightman is leaving his position of chief product officer after 30 years and will be replaced by Helen Connolly who joins the company as Chief Commercial Officer, from January 13 2020. Helen was formerly chief executive officer of Bonmarche, a position that she held since joining in August 2016. Prior to this she was director of buying, womenswear and lingerie, for George at ASDA, and previously head of buying at Dorothy Perkins.

Commenting on the development, Nigel Oddy, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement: “On behalf of the board I would like to take this opportunity to thank Roger for his exceptional contribution to New Look over 30 years. As we look ahead to launching our new customer strategy, I am delighted to appoint Helen to the new role of Chief Commercial Officer. She has a wealth of ‘affordable fashion’ expertise, and 20 years’ experience in buying, design and sourcing, which will help us to continue to strengthen the broad appeal of our product and build on our distinctive offer.”

Commenting on her appointment, Helen Connolly added: “I am thrilled to be joining New Look at such an exciting time for the business. I look forward to working with Nigel to continue to enhance the product offer and sourcing strategies, and to capitalise on the many opportunities that lie ahead in these challenging times for retail.”

Picture credit:FashionUnited