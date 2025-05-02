Exclusive: Paraiso Miami Swim Week gears up for 21st edition amid swimwear showdown

Miami Swim Week is swiftly rolling round, with the Magic City once again deep in preparations for the annual event. Set to take place from May 28 to June 1, 2025, the swim week is preparing for what is to be another scorching pre-summer party, this time with some new additions to the sun soaked agenda.

Paraiso Miami Swim Week, one of the leading organisers of the event, will be hosting its 21st edition over the five days, during which time it will host a variety of swimwear brands, such as Oh Polly, Leslie Amon, Oseree, Oceanus, Agua Bendita, Salty Mermaid, Dippin Daisys and Kulani Kinis, among many others. As part of the event, Vogue Mexico and Latin America will also be leading a runway show for Latin-owned swim and resort wear brands, including Bee Surreal, TNS and Sinesia Karol.

Event introduces Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame event

New on the agenda for this season is Paraiso’s strategic partnership with The Ritz-Carlton, which will host a media preview, pop-up shopping experience and a show for the brand Sigal at its oceanfront venue. It will also be the first time the event will hold its Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame initiative, which aims to honour designers, visionaries and icons “who have shaped the swimwear industry”. The event, to be hosted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star Camille Kostek, will take place on May 28, with special honours to be given throughout the night to “tastemakers” like Molly Sims, Natasha Oakley and MJ Day.

A series of runway shows throughout the fashion week will spotlight swim, resort and cruise 2026 collections, as well as notable collaborations between brands such as Montce Swimwear and Quay Sunglasses. These will run alongside interactive activations, like networking cocktail events, gifting suites and parties. The week will kick off with a Shan x Select Model Management at Mila Lounge, before rounding out with an invite-only closing party by Contra and Wilhelmina at Casa Neos.

More than 7,500 buyers anticipated

To promote the event, Paraiso has continued to reaffirm its position as what its co-founder, Natalija Dedic-Stojanovic, says is a “trusted and influential force in the fashion world”. This is underlined by the organiser’s predictions for this year; with over 30,000 attendees forecast to descend on Paraiso Miami Swim Week, alongside more than 7,500 global buyers.

Paraiso’s emphasis on its status comes at a time when the firm is facing legal challenges regarding the Miami Swim Week name. The company has been in a long-lasting dispute over the ‘Miami Swim Week’ trademark with its competitor, Miami Swim Week – The Shows, an event run by DC Swim Week Group that is held simultaneously to Paraiso Miami Swim Week.

In latest developments, Paraiso’s parent company, Funkshion Productions, had announced a “major legal victory” back in March, when it stated that a court had ruled for DCSW’s trademark registration for ‘Miami Swim Week’ to be cancelled. Funkshion had alleged DCSW’s trademark had been “improperly registered” and was "causing confusion among the industry”. DCSW has since retaliated by filing a lawsuit in Florida against Funkshion for trademark infringement, false representation and fraudulent claims, challenging Paraiso’s own trademark application by alleging that it is “based on false specimens of use and declarations”.

For Paraiso, however, this coming edition of Paraiso Miami Swim Week “holds great significance as the recent court ruling affirmed our exclusive right to the Miami Swim Week trademark”. Dedic-Stojanovic said: “This decision strengthens our resolve to protect the integrity of the swimwear industry’s leading platform, ensuring it remains free from trademark infringement, false associations, and counterfeiting.”