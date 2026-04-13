Exploring creative processes: June Fashion Month Arnhem for students and educators

The first programme for June Fashion Month Arnhem has been announced, outlining a month-long schedule of exhibitions, workshops and open studios aimed at highlighting the city’s fashion and design community.

Running from May 29 to June 28, the initiative will take place across Arnhem, bringing together established designers, emerging makers and cultural institutions. Organisers say the event is designed to encourage dialogue and offer insight into creative processes, making it particularly relevant for fashion students and educators seeking exposure to professional practice.

The programme connects closely with the upcoming State of Fashion Biennale, which opens on May 14 under the theme “Available to Promise; Hidden Systems, Shared Futures.” As part of the biennale, an exhibition at Rozet Arnhem will feature designers including Youngjin Choe, Harm Coordes, Mirte Engelhard, Karin Mientjes and Lisette Ros, all presenting perspectives on the future of fashion.

Additional programming includes activities at Museum Arnhem, which will focus on garment repair and longevity through workshops on visible and invisible mending. Meanwhile, the Fashion Quarter Arnhem will host open studios, giving visitors the opportunity to meet designers and observe production processes firsthand.

Organisers noted that further events will be added in the coming weeks, expanding opportunities for learning, networking and collaboration across the city. For fashion education communities, the evolving programme offers exposure to sustainability practices, studio workflows and interdisciplinary design approaches.