Exploring denim trends and education at Denim Première Vision Milan

Denim Première Vision Milan 2026 will return to Superstudio Più on May 20–21, bringing together industry professionals, educators and students to explore developments shaping the global denim sector and upcoming Autumn/Winter 2027–28 trends. Held under the patronage of the Municipality of Milan, the ninth Milan edition aims to combine sourcing, education and research-driven dialogue relevant to fashion teaching and curriculum development.

More than 60 exhibitors from across the international denim supply chain are expected to participate, with strong representation from Italy and Japan. The line-up includes returning companies such as Cone Denim and Arvind Limited, alongside first-time participants including Jawaid Bross. Organisers note that the sourcing offer will span mills, garment makers and suppliers of accessories, technologies and services, providing insight into the full production ecosystem.

Education-focused programming is central to this edition, particularly through collaboration with Istituto Marangoni. Technical sessions hosted by exhibitors such as Isko Luxury by PG, Advance Denim, Officina39 and Tonello will take place within the school environment, while students will present research projects at the exhibition. A student presentation by Lolie Bernard, titled “What if this was enough?”, is scheduled for May 21 and will explore themes of authenticity and emotional honesty in design.

Sustainability and circularity are also key themes, highlighted through collaboration with the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries on the “Circular Apparel Tunisia” initiative, which supports Tunisian companies transitioning to circular production models aligned with European standards. Another project, “Redefining Blue,” developed with Chloris, will present developments in bio-based dyeing technologies, including the Claessen Blue dye, alongside research findings shared during a panel discussion. The event will also pay tribute to the late Adriano Goldschmied, with collections created for Pioneer Denim in collaboration with Soko displayed in a dedicated area. Organisers describe the showcase as highlighting approaches to sustainable denim development and craftsmanship.

For educators, the Denim Trends Forum and conference programme offer structured insights into future design directions and technological developments. Sessions include forecasting presentations by Amy Leverton of Denim Dudes, discussions on worldbuilding in fashion with Shanu Walpita and Cait Monahan from Hypebae, and seminars from the Première Vision fashion team.

Additional initiatives such as the “Underrated Project,” developed with designer Kristian Guerra, will present experimental denim garments exploring hybrid materials and evolving silhouettes. Together with trend forums and technical showcases, the programme positions the event as a learning environment for educators seeking to integrate sustainability, innovation and supply-chain knowledge into fashion curricula.