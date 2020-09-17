Express announces giving initiative called Dream Big Project

Express is motivating customers to support small businesses. The contemporary clothing retailer has launched the Dream Big Project - an ongoing initiative powered by GoFundMe.

The Dream Big Project will raise funds to provide relief for entrepreneurs who have been impacted by the pandemic. Express said that it will match customer donations up to 50,000 dollars.

As part of the initiative, Express will select a group of "small business heroes" to highlight across its social and digital channels. These individuals will also receive an additional donation to support their work.

“One of the four foundational pillars of The EXPRESSway Forward strategy is about reinvigorating our brand, and customers are just beginning to see our new brand positioning brought to life through our imagery, messaging and the experience in our stores and online,” said Tim Baxter, CEO of Express, said in a press release. “The Dream Big Project is a way to extend our brand purpose – which is to Create Confidence and Inspire Self Expression – to our giving, and connect our associates to our customers and communities."