Express continues its high-frequency celebrity campaign strategy

Express has launched its autumn/winter 2026 campaign, "Too Easy to Look This Good," starring musician Tinashe and American football player Tee Higgins. It is the third named celebrity campaign the brand has released this year.

The campaign is built around Tinashe's single "Too Easy" and shot as a fashion film, moving from a daytime pool party to a night-time celebration at the Goldstein House in Beverly Hills. It was directed by Colin Tilley, choreographed by JaQuel Knight and produced by London Alley, with a cast of dancers including Aaliyah Beck, Amara Iromaka, Josie Thompson and Shiori Murayama. Express says the campaign will run across its stores, streaming video, digital and print media and social channels.

The merchandise it fronts leans on the brand's back catalogue. For women, the campaign centres on the return of the Hyper Stretch Bootcut Jean alongside the Editor Pant, of which Express says more than 32 million pairs have been sold, styled with satin and lace camis, Portofino Shirts and Body Contour Tops. For men, it introduces a Y2K Wash Jean with an overdye finish, shown with the brand's Comfort-Waist Chino and Modern Tech Suiting.

"Express has always been about more than what you wear, it's about how great style makes you feel," said Joe Berean, chief marketing officer of Express, adding that the campaign showcases the products that have defined the brand for generations.

Third star campaign of 2026

American football player Tee Higgins for Express Credits: Express

In April, Express launched "It Couple, It Looks" with Delilah Belle Hamlin and Mick Maio. The brand followed in May with "Hot American Summer," fronted by Hart Denton and Elysée Sanvillé.

The investment in celebrity marketing follows Express Inc's Chapter 11 filing in April 2024 and the sale of most of its operations to Phoenix Retail, a platform formed by brand management firm WHP Global with affiliates of Simon Property Group, Brookfield Properties and Centennial Real Estate. Phoenix operates the Express and Bonobos brands in the US and appointed Greg Scott, previously chief executive officer of New York and Company, as chief executive officer in February 2025.

The store footprint has continued to narrow through that period. WHP Global cited more than 530 Express retail and outlet stores in 2023. The latest campaign release puts the figure at more than 375 stores across the US and Puerto Rico.

Phoenix is privately held and does not report sales, leaving no public measure of whether the marketing cadence is translating into revenue. The brand has not announced further store closures.