Express continues partnership with Karla Welch for holiday capsule

After launching a successful collection together earlier this year, celebrity stylish Karla Welch and Express are joining forces again just in time for the holidays.

Launching on Dec. 5, the second capsule collection from Express and Karla Welch have created an 18-piece collection with the holiday spirit in mind. Featuring sequin dresses, a lace bodysuit, a faux fur jacket, jumpsuits, and more, the collection was designed to add a festive touch to ensembles for any occasion.

Ranging from 69.90 USD to 198 USD the new capsule will be available exclusively online for customers to purchase.

Images: Courtesy of Express