EyeBuyDirect collaborates with Tan France

EyeBuyDirect and Queer Eye star Tan France have partnered to curate “Tan’s Favorites,” a holiday collection fit for virtual parties and holiday gatherings. Sharing his vision for the perfect holiday season, France chose 60 of his favorite frames, including new bejeweled eyewear, that can be customized with or without prescription lenses, colored lenses or blue light protection that will help consumers express their unique style.

“I truly believe that when you look good you feel good, and given the challenges we have all faced this year, it was important for me to curate a collection that can help people feel their absolute best as they celebrate the holidays,” said France in a statement. “If you’re looking to go bold and festive this season, I would suggest the bejeweled frames. They work perfectly with any colorful outfit or print pattern.”

“Tan’s Favorites” mixes statement-making frames with classic styles, offering a variety of options for any face shape or personality. Highlights from the collection include Diamond, a women’s bejeweled cat-eye style with a clear frame, Theory a men’s rounded frame in warm tortoise, Aura, a women’s rounded style with a translucent frame in champagne, and Barnaby, a men’s rectangular frame in teal.

Along with eyeglasses, which are available starting today, consumers can also add eyeglass chains to their purchase at checkout to complete their look. All eyewear will be shipped in boxes featuring a new holiday-themed design.

“We know this holiday season will be very different for many of us but coming together and doing something for the well-being of others will make it a little brighter,” said Sunny Jiang, CEO of EyeBuyDirect, in a statement. “At EyeBuyDirect, we believe in caring for communities around the world and giving back, especially during these challenging times. We’re very proud to include ‘Tan’s Favorites’ as part of our Buy 1, Give 1 program, which gives consumers a chance to donate a pair of glasses with each order to someone in need.”

Celebrity collaborations continue to be a sweet spot for fashion brands. With France’s 3.9 million Instagram followers, he is sure to be able to push this collection to success through his social media channels.

photo: via EyeBuyDirect