Fa-la-la-la fashion, all the bells and whistles of the season

Here we are again submerged in that gloriously garish color palette that we wouldn’t be caught wearing at any other time of year. Red and green, the shades of holly and mistletoe form its foundation, with a dusting of snowy white scattered with globules of gold. Why does this startling composition seem so perfect for cozying up in front of It’s A Wonderful Life and munching on cinnamon-flavored goodies before a roaring fire?

Its deep origins combine history, faith and commerce. It is said that evergreens reassured people that spring was around the corner when days were darkest and temperatures coldest, and gold was symbolic of the upcoming season’s sun and light. The holly bush with it’s cheery red berries has been associated with the winter solstice since Roman times while Christians see it as symbolic of Christ’s crown of thorns, while the gift of gold was presented along with frankincense and myrrh at the first Christmas, and is associated with church bells. In the mid 19th century candy canes emerged as popular shepherd's crook-shaped sugary treats and the bold red and white stripe combo entered the Christmas lexicon. Fir trees, poinsettias, flickering candles and roaring fires, tinsel, and the golden gleam of oven roasted turkeys have all solidified the ubiquitous palette.

The origin of Santa’s jolly attire

Father Christmas himself, Santa Claus, recognized across the world for his generously cut fur-trimmed two-piece with matching facial hair didn’t start off wearing red and white. The genial gift-giver is believed to be an amalgam of religious, folkloric, and pagan traditions and his look has been in evolution since as early as the 4th century when he was known as St Nicholas and wore bishops’ attire. In the early 1800s the portly personage wore tan or green, then sported a blue and white ensemble more reminiscent of high summer’s marine-inspired separates associated with East Hampton yachting parties than with carolers and elves. It was a chic and relatively understated choice by today’s standards. Then along came Coca Cola in 1931 to deck the hallowed Christmas figure in the colors of their beloved soda beverage and Santa’s attention-grabbing revamp was definitive. And for New Yorkers there can be little quite as attention-grabbing as the red menace of 30,000 drunk Kris Kringles descending on lower Manhattan during its annual Santa Con.

The rise of the Christmas sweater

In truth, there’s not much that’s tasteful about Christmas fashion, which is exactly why it’s fun. It’s the one time of year when we don’t have to pretend to possess sophisticated sensibilities before the judgement of co-workers at the office party or beady-eyed in-laws at the extended family dinner. The North Star of tastelessness, the Christmas sweater, also sometimes referred to as the ugly sweater, took off in the 1980s as a joke gift, especially effective if the item happened to be knitted by your grandmother presently sipping sherry at the aforementioned family gathering. Now even Burberry designs them, and in 2011 Amazon reported that sales had jumped by 600% as Christmas sweater parties and ugly sweater contests make them a holiday season staple.

But while Christmas comes but once a year, this much remains abundantly clear. To experience the most glamorous effect, channel your inner Radio City Rockette.

Fashion editor Jackie Mallon is also an educator and author of Silk for the Feed Dogs, a novel set in the international fashion industry.

Photos: Christmas sweaters Sainsbury supermarket 2016 by Philafrenzy; cartoon by JM Staniforth, The Western Mail launches its annual Christmas charity appeal, 25 November 1898, source papuraunewyddcymru.llgc.org.uk Evening Express (Wales), author Joseph Morewood Staniforth; The Rockettes Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, 2 January 2007 published on flickr.com, authors Ralph and Jenny, all from Wikimedia Commons.