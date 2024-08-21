Fabergé unveils Beetlejuice-inspired fine jewellery collection

Heritage luxury jeweller Fabergé has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch a Beetlejuice-inspired fine jewellery collection, celebrating Tim Burton’s iconic film and its upcoming sequel.

Director, producer and writer Burton worked closely with Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood, Fabergé’s head of design Liisa Tallgren and creative director Josina von dem Bussche-Kessell to co-design a fine jewellery collection that pays homage to his films ‘Beetlejuice’ from 1988 and his sequel ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,’ which hits cinemas in September.

Fabergé x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collection Credits: Fabergé

The 22-piece Fabergé x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collection marries the Fabergé and Beetlejuice worlds while showcasing the dark and twisted distinct ‘Burtonesque’ style of Burton and his films, with 18ct white gold pieces adorned with emeralds, rubies, diamonds, and painted with black, red or green UV enamel.

Taking inspiration from Beetlejuice’s eccentric Headworm and Sandworm characters and the spiral motif prevalent in Burton’s films, the collection includes 18k white gold earrings, pendants, lapel pins, collar bars and rings.

Fabergé x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collection Credits: Fabergé

Fabergé collaborates with Beetlejuice director Tim Burton and costume designer Colleen Atwood

Fabergé’s iconic egg motif has been reimagined as spiral egg drop earrings and pendants, available with either a Mozambican ruby or Zambian emerald in complementing green or red UV enamel and surrounded by white diamonds.

The white gold spiral collar bars and lapel pins feature either a Mozambican ruby or a Zambian emerald at the centre of the spiral design surrounded by black UV enamel and diamonds. The striped monochrome elements within these designs echo the visuals in the films and mimic the stripes on the Sandworm creatures.

Other highlights include spiral wrap rings with pear-shaped gemstones that resemble the shape of the Sandworm creature’s head and bombe rings in monochrome colours lifted by an oval-shaped ruby or emerald set into the centre of the spiral, almost like the centre of a vortex.

Fabergé x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collection Credits: Fabergé

Commenting on the collection, Tallgren said in a statement: “I was inspired by the original ‘Beetlejuice’ film (1988), in which a character called Betelgeuse, the Afterlife’s leading Bio-exorcist, appears as an eerie creature with a carousel head and spiral arms that unwind to form arms with mallets for hands.

“Throughout the films, Betelgeuse is dressed in a black and white suit, so we have dressed our collection in the same style to epitomise this. The green glow of the Afterlife is reflected in the emeralds, and the red rubies are reminiscent of the red wedding dress and suit, both of which feature in one of Betelgeuse’s dreams. The world of Beetlejuice has mysterious black and white striped Sandworms with red eyes and green lips, again reflected in the use of rubies and emeralds, which have also inspired the spiralling snake rings. The collar bars in the collection are inspired by the Headworm, one of the forms that Betelgeuse takes to terrorise the living.”

The Fabergé x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collection is exclusively available online at Fabergé.com and Saks.com and via Fabergé’s ‘By Appointment’ service. Limited stock will be available for the launch, followed by pre-orders. Prices range from 6,800 to 16,500 pounds / 8,442 to 20,520 US dollars.

Fabergé x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collection Credits: Fabergé