Fabletics and Maddie Ziegler to collaborate again

Fabletics, the global active-lifestyle brand co-founded by Kate Hudson, has launched a second Maddie Ziegler

"I'm so grateful to have Maddie as a part of the Fabletics family! Our first collab was so amazing – we knew we had to bring her back again for a totally new collection," Hudson said in a statement. "This time around, we designed a fresh assortment that truly captures her cool style and fun energy."

Influenced by her active lifestyle and love for fashion, the new Maddie Ziegler

Ziegler's collection features sleek and sporty silhouettes, including a halter midi bra, ultra-soft cropped hoodies, and a mesh-paneled bodysuit. Her capsule also introduces a brand new SculptKnit Legging, featuring the brand's compressive fabric in an all-new solid construction. The line evokes a dusty desert palette with hues of mesa rose punctuated by pops of royal blue and black glitz. "I love the color story – whether you want to stand out in bright colors or keep it simple with the black shine detail, there is an option for everyone" Ziegler said in a statement.

The limited-edition Maddie Ziegler

