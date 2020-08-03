Fabletics collaborates with Madelaine Petsch

Fabletics has collaborated with Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch for a limited-edition capsule collection focused on activewear. Inspired by the actress’s favorite runway trends, the capsule features fashion-forward details combined with all the support and contouring benefits of Fabletics sports bras and leggings.

“After pouring my heart and soul into this for the past 12 months, I’m so proud to announce my new Fabletics collection is here!” Petsch said in a statement. “I’m very detail-oriented, so I spent a lot of time perfecting every outfit and making sure you can wear them to the gym or in your daily life. Nothing was overlooked!” The size-inclusive range includes leggings, shorts, and joggers in universally flattering fabrics, like the brand’s revolutionary Motion365 featuring breathable compression, and state-of-the-art SculptKnit offered in plus-sizes for the first time.

“As someone who loves fashion and practically lives in activewear between traveling, heading to set, and actually working out, I wanted to fuse high-performance, comfortable workout gear with the latest runway trends,” Petsch added in a statement. “Every piece is my favorite!” In a range of support levels, the bras include details like asymmetric necklines, alluring cutouts, and feminine ruffles, while her versatile jackets and tunics are built with pockets and adjustable features. Grounded in a red color palette­ — a nod to Madelaine’s Riverdale character — the capsule collection is built on principles of athleisure.

In sizes ranging from XXS-4X, the limited-edition Madelaine Petsch x Fabletics collection is available now on fabletics.com and in Fabletics retail locations across the U.S. The assortment consists of nine outfits, with VIP prices starting at 34 dollars and 95 cents.

In a post-quarantine world where many people are still working from home, athleisure still seems to be a sweet spot for brands. Formal wear sales might be down with the decrease of people in offices, the athleisure market is still on track to rebound and see growth, even after market contraction from stores being shut down.

photo: courtesy of Karla Otto