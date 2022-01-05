Fabletics continues product expansion with new ‘Any-Wear’ offering

Fabletics is continuing its evolution from a fitness company focused on activewear into a more holistic lifestyle company offering a comprehensive wardrobe for versatile living with the addition of a new ‘Any-Wear’ collection to “be worn anywhere and at any time”.

The new ‘Any-Wear’ active life wear capsule aims to offer performance-ready styles for every part of life, targeting today’s hybrid lifestyle - whether in the office, working from home, running errands or out with friends.

The versatile debut 18-piece collection includes sets, coordinates, separates and a new midi dress, incorporating cool colour tones paired with fabrics such as vegan leather, cloud seamless and fits-perfect Ponte, which have been designed to be mixed and matched to create a variety of looks.

Core to the category is an emphasis on “combining polished and performance fabrics for a dressier look, while maintaining the fit and feel that our customers are drawn to,” explains Fabletics.

Key styles include the 24/7 pant, a dressier pant which comes in a skinny and a kick flare style, offering a polished look with the comfort of traditional loungewear, while the seamless midi dress pairs comfort with a sweater look.

There are also two on-trend vegan leather pants, a high-waisted legging and a high-waisted pant, both offering “unexpected stretch,” and the sleek knit pant in three different styles.

Jennifer Chevchek, vice president of women’s design at Fabletics, said in a statement: “At Fabletics, we are always looking for innovative ways to accommodate the evolving lifestyles of our customers. We’ve listened to what our community wants, and the Any-Wear Collection is designed to give our customers a reason to wear Fabletics 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. As we continue to expand our style portfolio, we are thrilled to branch into designing performance-ready looks for all occasions.”

The addition of the ‘Any-Wear’ collection builds on the continued growth of Fabletics product offering, which has included the debut of its men’s line in April 2020, its Lounge category expansion in September 2021, and most recently, the launch of its Velour range.

The Fabletics ‘Any-Wear’ collection is available now on fabletics.com and in Fabletics retail locations across the US and Europe, in sizes XXS-4X.