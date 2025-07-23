Fabletics launches capsule collection with Malbon Golf co-founders

Activewear brand Fabletics has unveiled a collaboration with Malbon Golf co-creators Stephen and Erica Malbon, merging active performance with golf-inspired streetwear.

The 27-piece ‘Stephen and Erica Malbon for Fabletics’ collection aims to offer a “unique spin on traditional golf attire,” and marks the first time the golf apparel visionaries have personally co-designed a capsule in this way. The capsule is unrelated to the Malbon Golf brand.

Don Ressler, co-founder and chief executive of Fabletics, said in a statement: “This partnership with Stephen and Erica Malbon is unlike anything we’ve ever done before. The collection brings together two different category disruptors – Stephen and Erica, with their unmistakable creative approach to golfwear and Fabletics’ unwavering commitment to high-performance, fashionable activewear at an accessible price point.

“The resulting pieces perfectly embody a sporty, fashion-forward streetwear collection that will excite buyers.”

The collection offers performance-based pieces for women and men, designed to be worn both on and off the green. For women, the line includes a polo mini dress, pleated pants, and a windbreaker, which are all new styles for Fabletics. For men, the range features Don pull-on pants and Don shorts, marking an evolution and adaptation of Fabletics’ signature Don pant with a baggier fit and belt loops for new form and function.

Several of the pieces showcase bold patterns, including three conversational prints rooted in traditional golf regions - desert, coastal, and the pines from illustrator Brandon Campbell, which pay homage to golf’s relationship with nature and animals.

Commenting on the collaboration, Stephen and Erica Malbon added: “At the heart of our brand is the belief that golf should be accessible to everyone, and that includes what you have access to wearing on the green that makes you feel and look good while not sacrificing performance.

“This is the first time we have teamed up as creative directors, so for us to find the right partners to bring our shared vision to life was key and that’s exactly what we found in Fabletics. They are fellow disruptors – for them, in activewear – and we are thrilled that we could combine forces to create something entirely unique to both our brand DNAs.”

The ‘Stephen and Erica Malbon for Fabletics’ collection offers inclusive sizing with menswear ranging from XS to XXL, with select styles offered up to 4X, and women’s sizes range from XXS to 4X. Prices range from 44 to 134 pounds and will be available from July 23 in Fabletics stores worldwide and online.

