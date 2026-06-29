Fabletics launches summer activewear with integrated UV protection

Fabletics is expanding its range with lightweight summer styles. With the new Active Summer Essentials, the activewear label is launching breathable designs that feature integrated UV 50+ protection, created for outdoor workouts in high temperatures.

The collection centres on the Pureluxe line, which is designed to be at its lightest for the warm season with new mesh details for better air circulation, Fabletics announced on Monday. The UV 50+ protection blocks a large portion of harmful UV radiation. It offers an additional protective layer for the arms, shoulders and legs to complement sunscreen.

In addition to mesh bras, tanks, shorts and leggings, the collection features four-way stretch, moisture-wicking materials and light compression. The label highlights the new Adjustable Impact Bra with adjustable straps, removable cups and a square neckline, which can be worn for everything from high-intensity interval training to weight training.

The colour palette focuses on summer tones. Fabletics introduces Pink Peony as the “hero colour of the month”. The range is complemented by warm, natural shades such as Almond Milk and Spice, alongside the lighter Tinted Lilac and the dark Oxblood.

This article was created with the help of AI.