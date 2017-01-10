Fabletics partners with UN Foundation

Fabletics, the sportswear brand founded by Kate Hudson, has announced that it teaming up with the United Nations Foundation's Girl Up campaign on a long-term partnership, which will include exclusive capsule collections.

"I dream about a day where women everywhere are able to live their most empowered, most fulfilling lives," said Kate Hudson. "And the best place to start is with girls because they represent tomorrow's leaders, change-makers and innovators. It's only natural to join forces with Girl Up and help further their mission to unite girls to truly change the world.”

The United Nations Foundation's Girl Up campaign is a "by girls, for girls" movement that aims to empower girls to become a force for change for girls everywhere, and Fabletics will commit to the movement through exclusive capsule collections, events, and awareness-focused campaigns over the next few years.

The aim of the partnership Fabletics stated was to “engage girls to be happy, healthy and positioned to grow into the next generation of strong women leaders”.

Fabletics was launched by Hudson in 2013 with a focus on offering high-quality activewear and leisurewear at accessible prices. The sportswear brand has more than one million members across eight countries via its e-commerce website and has 18 US based retail stores.

Image: courtesy of Fabletics