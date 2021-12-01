Fabletics to launch first lifestyle range, Velour

Fitness and activewear retailer Fabletics has revealed its first lifestyle range, Velour, in a campaign starring actor Vanessa Hudgens.

Drawing inspiration from retro 1970’s fashion, the 32 mix-and-match line comes in five colours complimented with soft materials and “unexpected silhouettes” in a bid to redefine loungewear.

“This Velour collection is so incredible that when I put it on, my entire vibe changes,” said Hudgens, in a release. The star can be seen throughout the label’s multimedia campaign, sporting a broad range of the snug items. “The pieces are so fun - fun to touch, fun to wear and definitely fun to style. Each look is bold, colourful, exciting – and best of all, comfortable.”

She added: “I was beyond ecstatic when Fabletics approached me about being the face of this campaign and even more excited when I saw the pieces in person. Once you feel this Velour fabric, you’ll never want to wear anything else.”

The debut collection features a mix of best-selling styles and new silhouettes, from onesies, bodysuits and biker shorts to high-waist bottoms and wide-leg jumpsuits. The brand intends to emphasise “lifestyle and versatility” with the range, using lightweight fabrics that are constructed in a velvet-like material.

Felix del Toro, Fabletics’ chief merchandise and design officer, said: “Following the successful launch of Fabletics Lounge, we continue to incorporate lifestyle pieces into our current offerings and we’re confident that consumers will love the look and feel of Velour.”

Velour by Fabletics is now available through the label’s official website and caters to women aged 18 to 45.