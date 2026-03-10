Fabletics ventures into denim for first time with new collection

Fabletics is venturing into a new category for the first time in response to heightened customer demand. The US activewear brand has unveiled its first denim collection, offering looks that intend to serve as an extension of its focus on comfort and fit.

To create the line, Fabletics partnered with denim expert Benjamin Talley Smith, who aided in pocket placement, washes, branded shanks and other details. The collection will become available both online and in select stores from March 12.

Both women and men’s pieces feature three levels of stretch and three inseam lengths. For women, styles include three types of high-rise jeans, mid-rise baggy jeans, a denim mini skirt, and a relaxed denim jacket. The men’s line offers slim fit, straight leg and two styles of baggy jeans, as well as a trucker jacket.

The denim collection’s launch builds on the continued expansion of Fabletics’ portfolio. The brand entered into menswear with Fabletics Men in 2020, and later introduced Fabletics Scrubs in 2023. Akin to previous launches, the new denim line responds to demand from Fabletics consumers, pushing the brand to continually evolve.

According to Kelli Dugan, chief merchandising and design officer, over one million of Fabletic’s VIP members had said they wanted a denim offering, pointing at the category's potential. “Our approach to denim reflects years of listening to our customers and understanding how they move through their day and the qualities that matter most to them in their clothes,” Dugan noted.