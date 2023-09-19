FabriX hosts digital fashion event for emerging designers at LFW

Hong Kong’s FabriX came to London Fashion Week over the past week via a partnership with the British Fashion Council (BFC) that saw the launch of an event aiming to bolster the presence of 17 emerging designers.

The company’s showcase was open to visitors throughout the duration of the fashion week at the Old Selfridges Hotel, where a new “try before you buy” concept was presented through the world of virtual fashion.

Designed to mirror a real-life shopping experience, visitors were able to “try on” each of the participating designers’ bespoke digital looks through augmented reality (AR) filters that could be viewed at a FabriX kiosk.

Here, they were then presented with the option of either customising or purchasing the garments through DressX’s digital fashion marketplace.

Harri digital fashion look for FabriX 2023: Future of Fashion event. Credits: FabriX.

Brands such as Chet Lo, Harri and Masha Popova took part alongside 12 Hong Kong designers, including Celine Kwan, Demo, Harrison Wong and Kay Kwok.

On the event, fashion curator Declan Chan, who was part of the team developing the event, said that while FabriX came about as a result of the impact the pandemic had on emerging designers, this new event was successful in helping to secure a creative exchange between fashion cities.

He added: “We look forward to a wider audience discovering and appreciating the breadth of Hong Kong creative talent through this fun, digital kiosk and hope FabriX can encourage other cities to look at new ways to support and promote their local fashion industries.”

Following the London showcase, FabriX will travel to Paris Fashion Week – scheduled between September 25 to October 3 – where Paris-based emerging designers LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi, Florentina Leitner and Ponger.ER will be incorporated.