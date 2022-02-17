Faire teams up with WGSN for trend report ahead of Faire Fashion Week

Wholesale marketplace Faire has partnered with forecasting platform WGSN to showcase what to expect from womenswear trends for autumn/winter 2022.

The ‘Big Ideas in Womenswear’ report aims to provide independent retailers with guidance in their stock intake for the coming buying period.

Its release comes ahead of Faire Fashion Week, scheduled from March 7 to 11, at which retailers can pre-order from Faire’s extensive brand offering.

Image: Johnstons Elgin via Unsplash

Rooted in Nature

In keeping with the Fair Isle knit’s growth in popularity, the two platforms’ first theme, Rooted in Nature, centres around consumers looking to reconnect with the natural world during the pandemic. Seen in already evident trends such as Cottage core, this nature-based forecast suggests customers will favour utilitarian, rustic and handcrafted products for the coming season.

The duo added that fashion needs to take on a role of authentic interaction with these new consumer interests, implementing earthy tones and warm hues that mirror the natural world. Organic textures and “imperfect perfection” are also referenced in the report, alongside protective padding, warm knits and base layers as functional items to look out for.

Image: Lacoste x Awake NY

Collegiate Classic

This trend focuses on preppy style and adaptability, seen throughout the cohort of varsity sweatshirts, American football jackets and knitted vests that have made their way to the front and centre of fashion. According to WGSN, the trend spouts from the surge in consumers looking to change careers, as well as students that are planning to upgrade their wardrobe as the potential for in-person education comes back.

Image: Mike Von via Unsplash

Digital Wonder

Like much of the world has already experienced, the digital world continues to take the reins and, with it, WGSN has suggested bold colour and opulent materials will be part of the ruling trends to be seen in the coming season. For this trend, the report suggested that retailers could expect more experimental and outgoing expressions of personality, shown through fluidity and extravagance, both in the virtual world and in real life.