Fall 2021 menswear trend: longline coats

Longline coats have made their way into menswear. The trend has been a staple in women’s outerwear for several seasons, and now designers are bringing the look to a wider audience for Fall 2021. The same lengths and simple forms that we have been seeing in womenswear have been given a masculine touch with bolder shapes and more linear forms.

Most designers have created their own iterations of the classic wool trench - Prada, Tod’s and Ermenegildo Zegna showed tailored versions of the look while Undercover and Fendi opted for boxier shapes in theirs. Louis Vuitton took a bolder approach to its longline trenches, coloring them in a highly saturated tone of red.

Other designers added prints to their longline coats for a more playful touch. Moschino’s coats showed painterly prints that played with depth and dimension, while A-Cold-Wall took a more minimalist approach with blocks of color and Etro created longline coats with intricate paisley patterns.

And the longline coat is not limited to just trenches. Several designers, including Etro, added length to utilitarian and parka styles.

Prada and Undercover, Fall 2021

The longline coats to look out for in Fall 2021

While longline coats are not a new concept, Fall 2021 will see more and more length in outerwear. We will see a variety of men’s outerwear styles with length, particularly as functionality becomes a bigger priority for consumers across all categories of apparel.

Images: Jil Sander; Prada and Undercover (Fall 2021), Catwalk Images