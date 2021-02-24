Fall 2021 menswear trend: red

We’re seeing red this season. The color was utilized throughout many menswear styles on the Fall 2021 runways, for a bold and eye-catching palette across outerwear, formalwear loungewear and ready-to-wear categories.

Fendi used the color sparingly in its Fall 2021 menswear collection, with just a sweater and a pair of trousers rendered in red. Other designers, such as Louis Vuitton and ERL, added touches of red throughout their collections, showing the color on jackets, shirts, and in ERL’s case, ski boots.

Warm colors are nothing new to menswear; past menswear collections have seen palettes of warm earth tones. Most warm colors in current retail lineups include burgundy, maroon, burnt orange and similar tones.

Isabel Marant and Louis Vuitton, Fall 2021

The red styles to look out for in Fall 2021

Fall 2021 will see a surplus of saturated colors - and not only limited to red. Expect to see bold colors either as solids, colorblocks or in patterns throughout menswear pieces as we head into the upcoming fall season.

Images: Unsplash, Isabel Marant and Louis Vuitton (Fall 2021) Catwalk Images