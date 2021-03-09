Fall 2021 womenswear trend: aqua

Aqua colors had a prominent place on runways for the Fall 2021 season. The light shade of blue brings a playful yet elevated touch to everything from outerwear to loungewear.

Tod’s showed jackets, skirts and shoes in aqua tones, while Moschino used it as an accent hue alongside other shades of blue. Giorgio Armani used the color generously in both solid pieces and as an accent alongside black, while Prada added hints of aqua to its accessories. Marni and Alberta Ferretti each showed a fair amount of aqua, with the latter using it as a solid color across sweaters, coats and some accessories.

The aqua trend is already on the rise, as current retail lineups show budding amounts of the cheerful blue shade. At the moment, light blue tones are already seen across dresses, sweaters and some pants - though the majority of these items do not capture the same brightness as aqua. As we near summertime, several aqua swimwear styles have begun popping up, and Alo Yoga recently launched its own “Bright Aqua” colorway. Customers of the activewear brand can find leggings, tops sports bras and accessories in aqua.

Marni, Tod’s and Moschino; Fall/Winter 2021

The aqua styles to look out for in Fall 2021

As we approach Fall 2021, aqua will be seen more frequently across a wider range of categories. The bright tone is currently reserved for loungewear and swimwear, though the fall season is already seeing many more saturated hues popping up alongside traditional fall palettes of muted and neutral tones.

Look out for aqua as both an accent color in accessories or in patterned pieces of clothing, as well as a solid color in any type of ready-to-wear clothing.