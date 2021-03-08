Fall 2021 womenswear trend: tailoring

Tailoring refers to pieces with crafted cuts resulting in sharp angles for a sophisticated look - and this is what we’re seeing in womenswear for the Fall 2021 season. Several designers have included this look in their ready-to-wear collections, showing us sartorial looks inspired by menswear and suiting.

Tom Ford created tailored blazers in its womenswear line, rendered in long lengths to resemble mini dresses. These pieces feature sharp angles at the shoulders and sleek lapels, similar to blazers seen on Valentino’s runway - though Valentino took a more boxy approach to its tailoring for an oversized silhouette. In a similar manner, Etro opted for an oversized look in its tailored pieces, showing loose-fitted blazers, trousers and vests that bring a feminine touch to the masculine look of the trend.

Giorgio Armani, Fendi and Prada brought elements inspired by tailoring into various pieces, adding lapels and flap pockets typically found on blazers to other styles of coats, jackets and shirts. Carolina Herrera and Moschino each put a unique twist on the trend. The former created dresses and skirts with tailored fits and button closures, while the latter designed women’s suits that modernized traditional silhouettes with feminine touches such as wide legs, mini skirts and peplum tops.

Moschino and Etro, Fall/Winter 2021

The tailored styles to look out for in Fall 2021

Elements of tailoring always have a place in women’s collections as of late. Currently, retailers carry a range of pieces across blazers, coats and trousers with the look. This is expected to rise in popularity for the Fall 2021 season, with elements of tailored pieces expanding to different types of clothing and designers adding their own touches to traditional styles.

Tom Ford, Fall/Winter 2021