Fall Winter 2017-18 Ispo Trade Show Overview

Fresh from the latest trade shows,Trendstop's sportswear team introduce the trends inspiring the sports and outdoors markets into the 2017-18 season and beyond. Our experts have travelled to Europe’s premiere performance fashion event, Ispo Munich, to bring FashionUnited readers three essential themes that will inform and inspire your collections. Our comprehensive global trade show coverage analyses and evaluates each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop take a look at three essential aspects impacting Fall/Winter 2017-18 outdoor and active apparel and accessories. Dusted White refreshes the classic sporting palette with tonal pales and dusty surface finishes. Outdoor Elements brings high-tech and low-tech together with functional styles in natural fabrications while Creative Paddings illustrates how a sportswear staple is continuing its evolution as puffer coats are reimagined for the new season.

Dusted White

Having dominated the recent menswear catwalks, dusted off-white tones stand out amongst the traditional activewear brights. Tactile fabrications soften icy colour infusions and enhance and handles while single colour looks with self or tonal trims have a rustic-meets-performance sensibility.

Organic Elements

Outdoor adventures influence the use of natural fabrics and fibres. Untreated denims and cotton fuse utilitarian functionality with an organic approach that taps into the sustainable mindset. Neutral forest tones, cork panelling and leather trims reinforce the 'nature trek' vibe, bringing a level of understatement to performance pieces.

Creative Paddings

The padded jacket has been a huge influence on the fashion market as performance wear continues to demonstrate a strong cross-over appeal. Inflatable outerwear continues to reflect this with a more fitted silhouette and directional colour-ways. Experiments in surface pattern update core styles as embossing techniques, mix 'n match quilting and blocked panels add new interest.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Houdini, Jack Wolfskin, Mountain Hardware, Fjall Ravenkanken, Berg, Berg, Black Yak, 8848, Emporio Armani, all Fall Winter 2017-18.