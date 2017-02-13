Fall Winter 2017-18 Menswear Colour on the Catwalks

Trendstop's catwalk team reveal the latest colours that will be inspiring the menswear market for the FW17-18 season. Fresh from the designer collections, our experts bring FashionUnited readers three of the most essential shades to impact the international runways. First identified in our Fall/Winter 2017-18 Colour Forecast these core, fashion and accent colours have been carefully evaluated by commercial value and longevity to aid your decision making.

This week Trendstop unveil three inspiring shades that will be informing Fall/Winter 2017-18 apparel and accessories direction. Purple Cacao adds richness to core hues with blackened purple undertones. The blue-green tones of Tuscan Teal put a sophisticated spin on fashion-forward tones while Bluer Than Blue illustrates the season's focus on vibrant athletic-inspired accent colours.

Purple Cacao

Rich cacao browns are enhanced with an injection of blackened purple tones that lend robustness and depth to the core colour palette. Polished surfaces amplify the premium feel of leather outerwear and accessories while relaxed joggers are elevated by full-bodied tones that infuse casual athleisure styles with a more formal approach.

Tuscan Teal

Taking inspiration from intense paint pigments, teal tones mix playful vibrancy with sophisticated richness. Blue-green depths create statement pieces when contrasted with fresh frosty pales or moody darks. Applied to tailoring, punchy teal tones update the classics as traditional suiting styles are imbued with a fashion-forward appeal.

Bluer than Blue

Blue tones evolve an almost luminous quality as vivid accent shades land between cobalt and sapphire hues. Dynamic brights make an impact as statement separates are teamed with blacks and neutrals. Technical materials offer the ideal platform for bold blues, giving apparel and accessories a fresh sports-inspired aesthetic.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Lanvin, Prada, Missoni, Dior Homme, Julius, Issey Miyake, Balenciaga, Etudes, all Fall Winter 2017-18.