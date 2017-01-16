Fall Winter 2017-18 Menswear on the Catwalks

Trendstop's catwalk team bring you the latest trend directions that will be impacting the men's market into F/W 2017-18 and beyond. Emerging on the runways of London Fashion Week, these essential looks introduce some of the season's key finishes, construction techniques and detailing inspiring the menswear sector. Our inspirational seasonal reports are curated by our experts who evaluate each trends commercial value and longevity, giving you the optimum analysis to inform decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive insight into three key trends from the Fall/Winter 2017-18 menswear collections. Utility fabrics are reworked with a tactile touch that responds to the wearer in Reactive to Touch Denim while utilitarian apparel is given an urban appeal with the sport-infused darkness of Dystopic Deconstruction. Traditional tailoring is also given a contemporary twist with clean lines and cocooning shapes that soften hard-edged power dressing.

Reactive to Touch Denim

Workaday denims are elevated for Fall as indigo tones and mid-blue washes are imbued with a new tactile quality. Plush fabrications with brushed napped surfaces have a 'reactive to touch' appeal that leave evidence of the wears presence. Oversized, cocooning outerwear and fluid relaxed-fit pants in soft time-worn finishes have a well-loved and lived-in appeal.

Dystopic Deconstruction

Form meets function as a darker, more urban attitude updates utilitarian references. A predominantly blackened palette amplifies the edgy dystopian aesthetic of protectively hooded outerwear while suiting is modernised with self coloured sports inspired detailing. Extra long straps, cords and lacing make a feature of wrapped and tied constructions.

Angular Formalities

Traditional suiting is reinvented for Fall with a sharper more statement feel. Playful proportions, deconstructed elements and folded details give men's formal power dressing a cotemporary reboot while subtly cocooning silhouettes softens previously hard lines. Single colour layering has a clean-lined sophistication while mixing pinstripe patterns offers new options for print.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Casely Hayford, Xander Zhou, Ximon Lee, Craig Green, KTZ, Michiko Koshino, Chalayan, Kiko Kostadinov, Songzio all Fall Winter 2017-18.