Fall Winter 2018-19 Key Accessories Concepts

Trendstop's accessories team bring FashionUnited readers a first look at the key Fall/Winter 2018-19 trends impacting bags, jewellery and soft accessories categories. From the design innovation of the international catwalks to the influential style setters on the streets of Europe's fashion capitals, our experts reveal the essential themes that will be shaping the accessories sector into Fall/Winter 2018-19 and beyond. Our comprehensive future forecasts bring together inspirational ideas, in-depth analysis and evaluation of each trend's commercial value and longevity to give you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, Trendstop present three themes that will be crucial to any Fall/Winter 2018-19 accessories collection. Create & Craft Bags offer a contemporary take on the handcrafting trend as traditional techniques are updated with fashion-forward colours and materials. A Monochrome Message lends soft accessories an urban graphic appeal in bold black and white while The Treasure Trove reworks pieces from the past, drawing on eclectic sources of inspiration for a vintage heirloom appeal.

Create & Craft Bags

Creativity and customisation are the hallmarks of the season's most artistic bags. Leather bodies are given a handcrafted appeal with whip-stitched cord and interwoven ribbon edgings. Bold contrast colours highlight details and modernise artisanal techniques.

A Monochrome Message

Typography prints add a graphic touch to soft accessories with bold slogans and statements in striking monochrome colour-ways. Contrast lettering and stripes enhance the sportswear feel of athletic headbands, football socks and soccer supporter scarves.

The Treasure Trove

Family heirlooms, found objects and prized keepsakes inspire a modern take on the treasure chest. Pieces are mixed and matched for an eclectic look that brings together heritage, ethnic and contemporary influences in a reimagining of precious jewellery.

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop's Spring Summer 2017 Bags & Belts Directions, featuring the emerging influences and key silhouettes coming through at designer level. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Giorgio Armani, London Street Style, Versace, Sonia Rykiel, Paris Street Style, Mary Katrantzou, Toga, Mulberry all Fall Winter 2017-18.