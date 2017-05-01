Fall Winter 2018-19 Key Footwear Concepts

Trendstop’s footwear experts present three inspirational themes that will be impacting boot, heel and sports shoe categories into Fall/Winter 2018-19 and beyond. FashionUnited readers will discover the essential silhouettes, components and styling elements that will prove crucial in informing your next footwear collection. Our comprehensive footwear coverage identifies the season's most important looks before analyzing and evaluating their commercial value to give you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three of the season's key footwear. The Loose Fit Longline introduces new silhouettes that offer a fresh take on form and fit to the boot sector. The Contemporary Court illustrates how a classics style are continuing to evolve in evermore sophisticated ways through modernist lines and conceptual shapes. Tapping into the ongoing hybrid trend, The Fashion Sports Hiker fuses performance with practicality as traditional hiker styles and technical sports features are successfully combined.

The Loose Fit Longline

Longline boots take on a more relaxed feel for Fall with loose-fit legs, wide toplines and ruched leathers. Buttery soft skins and crisp paper-like textures enhance creased and crumpled textures that mix dressy formality with a laid-back lounge aesthetic.

The Contemporary Court

The classic court gains new direction as high cut uppers, substantial proportions and a minimalist aesthetic evolve into the contemporary arena. Pared back styling is elevated with undulating toplines and sophisticated conceptual heel shapes while enclosed uppers have a modern yet demure appeal.

The Fashion Sports Hiker

Performance sports look to the great outdoors as sneakers take their cue from hiking boots and walking shoes. High-top silhouettes come on sturdy sole with grippy tread, speed laces and ski clip fastenings and protective padded details. Metallic finishes and multicoloured laces echo bungee cords and mountain rescue survival blankets.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Valentino, Dries Van Noten, Jil Sander, Stella McCartney,Coach, Vivienne Westwood, Fashion East, all Fall Winter 2017-18.