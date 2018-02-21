Fall Winter 2018-19 Men's Colour on the Catwalks

Trendstop's colour experts bring you the latest colour directions that will be impacting the menswear market into FW18-19 and beyond. Our team reveal the essential shades direct from the international runway shows that will be informing the core and fashion apparel, accessories and footwear palettes. Each season, our comprehensive colour forecasts identify the shades that will be crucial to your collections, with analysis and evaluation of each trend's commercial value and longevity that gives you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three key men's colours integral to the FW18-19 season. Blackened undertones and surface casts enrich the foundation and fashion shades of Black Navy and Mangosteen as menswear colours evolve in a more refined direction. Spicy infusions lift the neutral palette, as Caramel comes with added richness and depth to elevate utility tones.

Black Navy

Classic navy blue evolves with a blackened cast, offering a more fashion-forward take on a staple colour. Inky tones provide a directional alternative to black for formal attire while bringing a higher level of sophistication to casual silhouettes. Soft, tactile fabrications and finishes enhance the depth of colour, preventing saturated hues from appearing overly flat.

Mangosteen

Sitting between red and purple, Mangosteen is another example of how fashion darks are evolving with a blacker undertone for a richer finish. Working across both casual and formal categories, Mangosteen lends a refined sensibility to utilitarian apparel and urban accessories and introduces an on-trend colour option to traditional suiting silhouettes.

Caramel

Staple shades are saturated and injected with a spicy yellow undertone for an update on traditional mustard, tan and camel colour-ways. Clean utility cottons, wool and corduroy are elevated through this modern twist on a classic hue while it's neutral qualities allow for top-to-toe wearability.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Neil Barrett, Ming Lai, Giorgio Armani, Marni, MSGM, Alexander McQueen, N21, Versace, Chalayan all Fall Winter 2018-19.