Fall Winter 2018-19 Men's Contemporary Theme

Trendstop's menswear team bring you a first look at an essential trend direction that will be impacting the men's market into F/W 2018-19 and beyond. First identified in our Themes forecasts this influential trend will be inspiring all sectors of he men's fashion market, from apparel and accessories to print and materials. Our carefully curated seasonal reports evaluate each trends commercial value and longevity with accurate analysis from our trend experts giving you the best possible basis for decision making.

This week, Trendstop reveal three key aspects of our Fall/Winter 2018-19 menswear theme, The Elemental Estate to FashionUnited readers. Fall embraces the elements, taking inspiration from rugged landscapes, winter wildernesses and windswept highlands. Cocooning silhouettes, cosy textures and heritage handcrafting are modernised with subtle sportswear influences and performance qualities to bring the technical and traditional together.

The Elemental Estate - Apparel

Cocooning outerwear protects against the elements with layered, padded textures, plush fabrications and thick knits creating voluminous silhouettes. Intarsia knits in Scandinavian inspired patterns hint at a homespun, handcrafted aesthetic that both compliments and contrasts with the technical coatings and rain-proof technological aspects.

The Elemental Estate - Print & Materials

Cosy borgs, rugged shearlings and towelling textures provide add extra warmth to heavy winter constructions while rubberised treatments and tubular quilting introduce a technical quality to seasonal materials. Print and pattern takes inspiration from nature with landscape motifs seemingly blurred and distorted by harsh winter climates.

The Elemental Estate - Footwear & Accessories

Fall footwear and accessories focus on functionality and durability in the great outdoors. Sports inspired trail runners and sturdy hiker hybrid boots mix traditional constructions and performance components for a sure-footed feel. Cross-body utility packs have a clean, unfussy aesthetic with extreme sports inspired hardware details that compliment their practical hands-free quality.

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop's Fall Winter 2016-17 Menswear Commercial Themes, an essential report featuring the season's best commercial apparel, footwear and accessories products. Simply click the banner to receive your complimentary report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: DSquared2, Kenzo, Joseph, London Street Style, Prada , Marni, Christopher Shannon and Dirk Bikkembergs, all Fall Winter 2017-18.