Fall Winter 2019-20 Lineapelle Trade Show Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insider's guide to the Fall Winter 2019-20 edition of leading leather and materials showcase, Lineapelle.

The Trendstop leather and materials team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive insight into Lineapelle, Milan, that once again hosted an international contingent of tanneries, mills and manufacturers at the Rho Fiera Milano exhibition centre. An array of categories including leathers, synthetics and components for accessories, footwear, apparel and lifestyle product were on display, with a back-to-basics approach that for focussed on essentialism, cleanliness of line and finish and simple yet contemporary aesthetics. Our comprehensive, specialist fabric show coverage and accompanying galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present the highlights from Lineapelle FW19-20. Hand painting techniques provide a new and creative way to do surface pattern on skins in Artistic Influences, updating traditional print looks. New Backers explores leather/fabric hybrid looks that feature unexpected contrasts or complementary seasonal fabrications. Glace Reptile sees a classic skin finish revamped with a contemporary, polished look for Fall and utilising the latest fashion colours.

Artistic Influences

Artistry and creativity add a new dimension to leather and suede with painterly daubs and bold, hand painted brushstrokes putting a unique, 'modern art' spin on printed leathers. Overpainting techniques are applied directly to skin surfaces or layered under plastic coatings, offering both matte and shine finish options.

New Backers

Backers adapt to winter, with warming felted and boiled wool fabrications in sweater-like patterns and contrasting cosy brights. Fleece and teddy fur backers complement animal skin facings while adding a cuddly appeal to velvety suedes or rugged grain hides. Spongy neoprene alternatives tap into the incorporation of performance qualities into fashion product.

Glace Reptile

Croc, lizard and snakeskin are brought to the fore for Fall with polished, glace and glazed coatings that highlight and enhance natural scale patterns. Bold colour-ways or subtle metallic glitter accents update a classic, luxury skin style with a fashion-forward edge.

Photos: Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: La Garzarara, Ambassador, Omnipel, all Fall Winter 2019-20 | Montebello, Sciarada, Conceria di Urgnano, all Fall Winter 2019-20 | Document, Fresco Pelli, Il Cigno, Ge Fin, all Fall Winter 2019-20.