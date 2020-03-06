Fall/Winter 2020-21 Paris fashion week overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the event highlights of Paris Fashion Week.

Despite challenging conditions and some cancelled shows, Paris Fashion Week still provided attendees with a spectacle worthy of a major fashion capital. As the industry continues to tackle issues around the topics of the environment and diversity, designers showcased their visions of the future, their commitment to these causes and the progressiveness of their individual houses. Our comprehensive, global catwalk coverage and accompanying trend galleries evaluate each trend’s commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three of the key collections from the Fall/Winter 2020-21 edition of Paris Fashion Week. Stella McCartney championed the natural world and biodiversity while Balenciaga shone a light on the effects of climate change. Valentino reflected the move away from long held industry tropes, advocating for increased diversity and inclusivity in fashion.

Balenciaga

Demna Gvasalia put the climate crisis at the forefront of his collection, with a flooded catwalk and front row that forced show goers to watch from afar. A backdrop of LED screens displayed an apocalyptic vision of the future of our planet as models in futuristic black leather, priestly robes and branded football strips splashed through across the watery runway. Exaggerated shoulders and oversized accessories subverted scale while

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: all Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2020-21.

Stella McCartney

A leading industry light on the subject of sustainability, Stella McCartney encouraged her audience to help offset the show’s carbon dioxide by gifting saplings in branded paper bags. Her animal-free collection of relaxed pajama and kaftan silhouettes, accented by wild animal themed jewellery, included a collaboration with Erte, making use of the illustrator’s archive to produce a jellyfish motif that highlighted the designer’s commitment to conservation.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: all Stella McCartney Fall/Winter 2020-21.

Valentino

Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino show promoted inclusivity on the runway with a diverse cast that ignored gender categories and stereotypical model body types. Sleek silhouettes with pared back detailing, statement pieces in Valentino house red and sequined eveningwear were worn by both men and women with looks from the previous men’s show reappearing on female models.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: all Valentino Fall/Winter 2020-21.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s SS20 Key Colour Directions report, featuring all the essential shades for the upcoming season. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.