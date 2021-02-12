Fall Winter 2021-22 Men’s Catwalk Colour Directions

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers the key colour trends emerging from the Men’s international collections for Fall Winter 2021-22.

Comfort is a defining theme across the Fall Winter 2021-22 season. The calming, comforting influences that consumers looking for, are manifesting in a new direction. Not only for shape and styling, but designers are also looking at how the comfort factor translates into colour.

Boyhood Blue

There’s been a shift away from saturated synthetic-looking colours and a move towards refined hues with a sense of nostalgia. Soft Boyhood Blue channels memories from childhood, lending a retro youth vibe to both formal and casualwear. Blue is also becoming more gender neutral in its associations as we see these hues being applied equally to both men’s or womenswear.

Calamine

Gentle Calamine has a zen-like quality that evokes a sense of wellbeing. An elevated take on a neutral tone, its versatility means it adapts perfectly for any occasion, day or night. Colours that have this versatility are increasingly important as lifestyles blur the boundaries between casual, work and formal.

Caramel Saffron

Nostalgia informs a sophisticated seasonal twist on core shades as retro influences lend colours a greater sense of depth. Base shades are elevated to be more fashion-forward direction, making them both directional and infinitely wearable. A less formal approach to dressing sees experimentation within classic menswear tones as consumers seek fresh excitement.

