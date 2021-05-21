Fall/Winter 2021: Key fashion themes for the season

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a key womenswear theme emerging for Fall Winter 2021, that will be essential in informing future season’s collections.

As gender lines become blurred, classic masculine dress codes are translated for womenswear. With upcoming industry events such as London Fashion Week adopting a unisex approach, and designers focusing on gender neutral collections, traditional staples of men’s and womenswear will increasingly cross gender categories, inspiring a new fashion mindset.

Theme Direction

Traditional techniques and constructions get a rethink with exuberantly oversized proportions that exaggerate the juxtaposition of a mannish silhouette on a female body. Materials normally applied to formal attire are applied to slouchy, voluminous shapes that also serve to break down the boundaries between formal and casual styles.

Print Direction

Suiting stripes make a statement with the revival of sunray motifs, bold linear blockings and multi-width mixes in muted colourways or sophisticated neutral tones. Horizontal and vertical placements create the optical effect of entirely altering the shape of the body or are used to enhance the contrast between menswear patterns and women’s silhouette.

Product Direction

Apparel, footwear, and accessories borrow from the boys by channelling scaled-up profiles and an outsized aesthetic. Thick knits are finished with overly long sleeves and loafers are elevated on chunky flatform soles. For accessories, ultra-functional pieces are given smooth, all-black finishes for a slick, urban stealth appeal.

