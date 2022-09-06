Fall/Winter 2023 accessory trends: cold weather key items
Cold weather accessories are an integral element of any winter retail assortment. The FW22 runway shows were full of inspiration for this crucial category for both this upcoming season and winters to come.
The knit hood
Joseph Altuzzara served up a collection that included knits with an earthy, crafty feel: look 20, shown on Victoria Fawole, included a mermaid skirt matched to a sweater with a flounce and frill; a knitted hood with pompoms on the end of long ties completed a total look.
At Gucci, Alessandro Michele created a similar head-to-toe ensemble worn by Jiang Ruiq: look 19 was a pointelle hood, a top a matching pant and sweater set, all were embellished with the Adidas logo and stripes.
The tall beaniefigure>
Knitted beanies have become a mainstay of any cold weather assortment. This season several designers showed elongated versions. At Mark Fast, look 26 included sporty separates topped off with an extra high blue beanie.
In similar fashion, Daniela Gregis' look 5 showed a brown raw knit beanie with matching mittens, accessorizing a print dress and a houndstooth jacket.
The mid-length colorful leather glove
Several designers showed colorful mid-length leather gloves. Standouts included a pair from Alberta Ferretti in deep blue, with topstitching, and a wide faux fur trim, accessorizing a blue velvet suit.
For look 48, Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, showed mauve leather gloves with fingers that could be wrapped around the wrist.
The extra long wool scarf
From Antik Batik, look 12 included a very long wool scarf in multi-stripes matched to a hood.
Belgian brand Maison Ullens showed an extra long textured scarf to accessorize an all-white look.
The aran knit glove
For look 7 on Alaato Jazyper, Coperni's designers, Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer, matched long white aran knit gloves to a hooded bodysuit, accessorized with black over-the-knee socks and square toe loafers.
The sheepskin gauntlet glove
For look 3 on Sherry Shi, Dion Lee showed a belted and buckled beige leather gauntlet glove trimmed with sheepskin that matched a corset, over black leather cargo pants.
The oversized shawl
DSquared2 included a pieced-in knit shawl over an empire waist print dress accessorized with a tall beanie, crochet bag and marled knit gloves.
At Gabriela Hearst, look 13 on Saskia de Brauw included a long fringed shawl in a peach knit matched to a similar sweater and skirt in the same color.
The heavy gauge knit tights and leggings
The plethora of mini skirts and shorts shown for the winter season created a boost for the hosiery sector. Many designers showed tights in a heavy gauge knit. Chanel look 54 included tights in a red, marled rib knit accessorizing a tweed suit and pointed toe patent leather pumps.
For Diesel look 46, Glenn Martens showed heavy gauge waffle knit leggings in a graphic pattern. They accessorized a cropped jacket in orange and pink teddy fur and a broad waffle belt.