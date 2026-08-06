Fall/winter 2026 fashion trends: what will be a hit in stores

FashionUnited breaks down the key trends for the fall/winter 2026-2027 season. This guide is for retailers and e-tailers seeking inspiration to anticipate restocking needs or update their window displays. Here is our analysis!

Textured pieces

Textured: Nanushka - Litkovska - Christian Wijnant. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

1990s outdoor

1990s outdoor: Maison Kitsune - Lacoste - Ami Paris. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

According to data from WGSN and the Quad study, 86 percent of Millennials and Gen Z consider the tactile experience a decisive factor in their purchasing decisions. To meet this demand for “cuddly” materials, the fall/winter 2026 season focuses on volume and texture. Garments gain dimension through shaggy plush knits; brushed surfaces; looped wools; “hairy” cotton canvases; or terry cloth pieces. This season, sensoriality becomes a true stylistic statement.

The 1990s outdoor aesthetic remains desirable. This trend draws from the archives of sports equipment manufacturers and iconic labels of the decade, such as Nike or K-Way. The goal is to reinterpret the graphic and sporty-chic spirit of the era. Technical clothing moves away from its strict performance function, becoming part of a daily silhouette with a hybrid look.

Leather jacket

Leather jacket: Streetstyle photo - Ami Paris - Rag & Bone. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight / Rag & Bone

Checks

Checks: Chanel - Acne Studios - Romeo Gigli. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight / Romeo gigli.

Fur

Fur: Streetstyle photos - Acne Studio. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Artisanal

Craft: JW Anderson x Mouseman - Ami Paris - Acne Studios. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This fall, the leather jacket redefines its volumes to become a true urban armour. Moving away from traditionally fitted cuts, the aesthetic now favours a boxy and subtly loose silhouette. This structures the shoulders while offering real freedom of movement. Crafted in smooth, clean leather, the piece distances itself from its original heritage to take on a fundamentally protective role.The check pattern establishes itself as a key trend for the fall/winter 2026 season. Whether it takes the form of a traditional tartan, a sharp Prince of Wales check, or a more graphic windowpane check, the grid print structures the wardrobe with precision. It appears on everything from oversized coats to strictly tailored skirts and shirts, where the “lumberjack” feel is softened by pairing them with a tailored skirt.For the fall/winter 2026 season, faux fur solidifies its place in the urban wardrobe. Collections explore a varied tactile range, from long, tapered fibres to the looped texture of shearling (synthetic or otherwise). The stylistic approach moves away from the literal, breaking with the material's classic heritage to offer a more urban silhouette. The trend is expressed through both statement pieces, such as coats with bold volumes, and more subtle details like fur collars or hats.

Fall/winter 2026 embraces the craft movement, placing savoir-faire at the heart of the wardrobe. This trend values natural and raw materials, occasionally incorporating wooden details to reinvent utilitarian pieces. The aesthetic highlights the mark of the artisan's hand, giving each creation the unique character of a one-of-a-kind item.

Transparency

Transparency: Prada - Tom Ford - Simone Rocha. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Already popular this summer on straight, knee-length skirts with drawstrings, the enthusiasm for transparency continues. It now features on other wardrobe pieces, focusing on layering. These lightweight layers are integrated into practical silhouettes.

Ornamentation

Ornamentation: Miu Miu - Dice Kayek - Rescha. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

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For fall/winter 2026-2027, ornamentation breaks free from eveningwear to enhance the daytime wardrobe. Delicate applications of rhinestones and pearls are added directly to everyday pieces to elevate their look.