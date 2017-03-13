Fall Winter Womenswear Themes on the Catwalks

Trendstop's catwalk experts trace the latest trends from emergence to realization. First identified in our F/W17-18 Womenswear Themes Forecast, these key themes are now making a statement on the international runways and inspiring the collections of fashion's leading influencers. FashionUnited readers will discover three of the season's most important looks, crucial for any collection while our comprehensive womenswear coverage analyses and evaluates each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three influential themes that will be impacting the Fall/Winter 2017-18 womenswear market. Cargo Culture sees utilitarian styles reimagined with an urban appeal. The New Modernist takes a powerful yet feminine approach to day dressing while Affluent Agender fuses masculine and feminine as elegant silhouettes contrast with menswear fabrications and constructions.

Cargo Culture

Utility looks take on a more youthful, urban aesthetic. A predominantly khaki palette stays true to army origins while the addition of slate grey and black introduce a city-ready vibe. Protective performance elements and pared back detailing also serve to refresh previously conventional military looks.

The New Modernist

Relaxed daywear incorporates a more formal edge for a truly contemporary feel. A sophisticated take on loungewear sees tactile fabrics and cocooning bring a comfort aspect to modernist styles. Silhouette conscious shapes influenced by the female form utilise single colour looks in muted tones to emphasise flowing lines.

Affluent Agender

Weighty fabrications, dynamic cuts and unexpected texture combinations are the hallmarks of a new masculine/feminine mix. A mannish palette of neutrals is enhanced by premium fabrics and innovative tailoring while a more fluid silhouette introduces a touch of feminine elegance.

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop's Fall Winter 2016-17 Apparel on the Catwalks Report, featuring key catwalk womenswear apparel themes from directional designers. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: J.W. Anderson, Eudon Choi, Creatures of Comfort, J JS Lee, Stella McCartney, Tibi, Christopher Kane, Victoria Beckham, Lacoste, all Fall Winter 2017-18.